The Spring Hill Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed several pets on Wednesday night.
According to an SHPD social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to the Reserves neighborhood just after 11 p.m. where they "encountered heavy fire conditions."
No people were injured in the blaze that was also responded to by Williamson EMS, Spring Hill Police, Maury County Fire and Williamson County Rescue.
No other information about the incident was released.
