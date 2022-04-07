A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation document confirms wastewater reports in Spring Hill have been falsified.
The document is a letter from Jennifer Dodd, water resources director at the TDEC. She delineated therein the findings of a state investigation. State regulators accuse City Wastewater Superintendent Travis Massey of falsifying wastewater reports, deliberately underreporting the concentration levels of ammonia, E. coli and other substances on five occasions from 2018 to October 2021 according to The Tennessean.
Massey was fired over the issue on Dec. 2, 2021, and the effort to replace him is an ongoing process. He will become eligible for reinstatement after a full year from the date of his termination. He is also required to retool via an advanced wastewater treatment course as TDEC called for Massey to relinquish his license. Refusal to comply with stipulations could result in Massey being fined as much as $50,000.
The state is also endeavoring to see to it that wastewater is restored to satisfactory levels. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen this week voted unanimously for provisions in the 2022-23 fiscal budget to hire new employees for the facility as well as to purchase new equipment and expand capacity.
The Dodd letter confirms that Spring Hill’s then-Interim Utilities Director Jessica West Weaver reached out to TDEC on Nov. 9 and presented cause for TDEC to investigate. The agency then reviewed reports from daily lab tests and Massey’s monthly operational analyses, finding five inconsistencies between the daily tests and Massey’s monthly reports.
TDEC determined that a daily report from Dec. 30, 2019 found a settleable solids level 135 times as high as what is allowed by the plant’s permit. The monthly that included that date, however, was reportedly falsified to show a compliant metric. As such, fraudulently compliant metrics led the plant to not report any anomalies to state regulators.
Separately, the city's water treatment facility — which concerns drinking water and not wastewater — also has its own needs the city which the city has designated "emergency repairs." That plant has three raw water pump-and-drive systems, and two pumps are necessary to disseminate enough water during peak usage. At present, only one of the three pump-and-drive systems is fully operable. One system's drive is malfunctioning, and another’s pump is completely inoperable. The latter will be repaired for $25,430 and the former for $26,210 according to a quote rendered to the city from Nashville-based John Bouchard & Sons Co. and Watertown-based Anderson Electrical Service respectively.
The bigger expense among emergency repair costs to the city’s utility infrastructure comes from what is called a clarifier, which is a settling tank that mechanically and continuously removes solids that deposit in the water via sedimentation. The plant has four such machines and cannot afford for any of them to be down during peak flow moments, yet one is completely nonfunctional. The city expects to spend $73,400 to repair the unit based on a quote from Brentwood-based BAR Environmental Supply, Inc.
Relatedly, the city took long-term efforts beginning back in 2018 to investigate how to convert wastewater into drinking water using membrane filtration and ultraviolet light processes. Efforts began the same year that the to which TDEC found the first falsified reports.
