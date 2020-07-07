The new I-65 interchange project has been a major priority for Spring Hill city leaders — part of that project involves widening Buckner Lane in northern Spring Hill from two to five lanes.
With four out of five phases of the Buckner Lane widening project approaching completion in September of this year, Spring Hill is inviting residents to attend a virtual Zoom meeting Thursday where participants can see first-hand how the design is progressing, as well as ask questions and provide feedback.
“There will be time after each of the two presentations to ask questions and provide input for the city and the engineering consultants from Kimley-Horn to consider as the project progresses to the next phase of the design,” reads the meeting’s description. “All are welcome to attend.”
Whereas previous meetings have been held in person with Kimley-Horn representatives, meetings have now moved to be held virtually in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Buckner Lane widening project will see the road widened from two to five lanes all the way from Duplex Road to Buckner Road, the latter of which is also planned to be extended eastward to connect with I-65. Construction on the new interchange is expected to begin by Sept. 20, 2020, with the majority of construction expected to be completed by 2024.
The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. To join the meeting, click here, or for more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.