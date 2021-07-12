The city of Spring Hill is inviting residents to participate in a meeting over the Buckner Lane widening project at City Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Catered more toward Spring Hill residents living along the Buckner Lane corridor, participants can learn the latest on the Buckner Lane widening project and ask questions during a question-and-answer segment.
"The purpose of the meeting will be to view the latest right-of-way and easement plan documentation for the South Segment of the Buckner Lane widening project along with more detailed information on the right-of-way and easement acquisition process," reads a release from the city.
"Affected property owners located in the South Segment are encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting that will include a brief question-and-answer period following the briefing presentation."
Organized by Kimley-Horn & Associates, the meeting is open for any resident to attend.
The Buckner Lane widening project will see the road widened from two to five lanes all the way from Duplex Road to Buckner Road, the latter of which is also planned to be extended eastward to connect with I-65.
Construction on the new I-65 interchange is expected to begin by Sept. 20 of this year, with the majority of construction expected to be completed by 2024.
City Hall is located at 199 Town Center Parkway in Spring Hill.
