At around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning, Spring Hill resident Cindy Holtz Porter hopped in her Jeep Wrangler to head down to Columbia, with roads covered with ice and snow, and temperatures hovering around 15 degrees due to Thursday's winter storm.
Porter was not headed to work, however — she was on a mission to help transport a nurse to Williamson Medical Center in Franklin for work.
Porter's mission was just one of many carried out since Thursday courtesy of Jeepers of Spring Hill, a jeep enthusiasts group that took it upon themselves Thursday to help transport essential workers to and from work.
With more than 400 members, the group was originally created in 2017 by Spring Hill resident Shane Huffman as a simple way for jeep enthusiasts to come together. After the winter storm crippled many Williamson County residents' ability to drive early Thursday morning, the group decided to utilize their shared interest by transporting essential workers in need.
Porter had initially been tasked as a dispatcher; taking calls and online messages from essential workers in distress, and dispatching group members to their location. Late Thursday night, however, she received a phone call from TriStar Spring Hill ER.
"They had a patient who had been there all day, she had been discharged [but] she didn't have a way home; her family wasn't able to come get her," Porter said.
"So they called me and said 'we know this is weird, but we don't know what else to do,' so I came over and picked her up at 9 p.m. [Thursday] and drove her home."
Porter would go on to spend much of Friday morning doing the same; taking the aforementioned nurse to Williamson Medical Center, dropping off a TriStar Spring Hill employee to the Nashville Airport, and taking an assisted living home nurse to work.
Concurrently, nine other members were also transporting essential workers both Thursday and Friday, with the group transporting more than 25 by 1 p.m. on Friday.
A realtor, Porter said that providing transportation for essential workers was a reward all in its own, with group members insisting they provide the service for free.
"It just makes makes my heart happy to help," Porter said. "Some of these people were just desperate; they would not have gotten to work any other way, and I just love that we were able to help. [Thursday] was extremely stressful and busy, but I was just heart-happy yesterday."
Jeepers of Spring Hill is continuing to provide free rides to essential workers in need of transport. To request a ride from the group, essential workers are asked to make the request online through the group's Facebook page.
