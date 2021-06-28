The 18th annual Spring Hill July 4th Bicycle Parade will make a triumphant return this weekend after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being cancelled last year for the first time in 18 years, city officials announced the return of one of Spring Hill's most iconic events this week on social media.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will see bicyclists ride from around Fischer Park on Port Royal Road. Participants are asked to line up at 8:30 a.m., and are encouraged to decorate their bicycle, tricycle, scooter, wheelchair, power wheels, wagon or stroller in as much patriotic memorabilia as they wish.
No registration is required, and participation is free to all ages. "Well-mannered" dogs on a leash are also welcome to participate.
Those with questions are asked to contact Sonja Rine by email at [email protected], or by phone at (931) 487-0027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.