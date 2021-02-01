On Friday, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Pamela Caskie as the city's interim city administrator following the departure of the city's former city administrator Victor Lay in late January.
Beginning her duties on Monday, Feb. 1, Caskie will serve as the city's interim city administrator until the BOMA makes a permanent hire. The city is actively searching for someone to permanently fill the role of city administrator, with the online job posting viewable by clicking here.
Holding an M.A. in public administration from Bowling Green State University, Caskie has more than 20 years of experience as a municipal manager and more than 15 in economic development. Caskie's most recent tenure as a city administrator was for the city of Sevierville, a role she served from 2014-2019.
"Welcome aboard Pam," said Alderman Vincent Fuqua after the BOMA voted 7-0 to approve Caskie as the city's new interim city administrator.
