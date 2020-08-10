The Spring Hill Planning Commission voted Monday night to approve the first phase of Kedron Square, a project that would see Spring Hill get its own downtown district complete with 201 acres of commercial, restaurant, residential and hotel development.
Proposed to be constructed on Main Street on the current site of the Tennessee Children’s Home, the project in its entirety is proposed to feature an 8-acre park with historical markers, 90,000 square feet of retail and office space, 20,000 square feet of restaurant space and a large pedestrian plaza overlooking a lake, among other things.
The project, which has an estimated 10-year buildout period, is planned to be constructed in four phases. The first two phases would consist of residential development, whereas the second two would include the commercial, restaurant, office and hotel space.
What’s included in the first phase
Phase 1A, which the Spring Hill Planning Commission approved Monday in a 5-0 vote with Commissioner Jared Cunningham abstaining, includes 81 single family homes over 102 acres, as well as a community park open to the public.
The proposed site of the homes is adjacent to the existing 8-acre lake, which will be preserved throughout the duration of the project.
The development guidelines for this phase of residential development are numerous, but include policies designed to maintain a “diverse yet cohesive architecture that enhances the natural charm of Spring Hill.”
Examples include a strict “Repeat Policy,” which prohibits homes in close proximity of each other from having identical exterior elevations. The Repeat Policy also stipulates that the homes must have variations in colors and tones.
Regarding the architectural character of the homes, the development guidelines read that “Kedron Square is [to be] based on multiple staples that are found in the quintessential small-town communities found in Tennessee,” including both traditional and romantic styles of residential architecture.
Phase 1A also includes an 8-acre community park open to the public, which is proposed to front the existing lake. A 12-foot wide pedestrian trail - dubbed Downtown Greenway - is also proposed to connect the trail to Main Street and Kedron Road.
