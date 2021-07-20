On Tuesday, Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman and others celebrated the opening of a new arboretum — a botanical garden dedicated to trees — at Fischer Park.
Residents are invited to tour the city's latest amenity at their earliest convenience.
With dozens of trees all native to Tennessee, from eastern red cedars to willow oaks, the arboretum is located at the far west end of the park.
At the base of each tree lies a brick, which are repurposed from The Crossings traffic circle, with the name of each tree inscribed on its surface. Each brick also includes a QR code that will direct users to a city webpage with more information about all the trees at the arboretum.
The arboretum was made possible in part by a grant awarded to the Spring Hill Parks & Recreation Department in November of 2020, with construction beginning in early spring and completed on Apr. 30 of this year.
Also present at the ceremony was John Floyd, a local developer who had donated the land where Fischer Park stands today to the city. Floyd's donation was not lost on Hagaman, who thanked the developer for making the creation of the arboretum possible.
"Had it not been for this generous land donation, this park and this new arboretum would not be here," Hagaman said. "A bench and a plaque in your honor has been placed in this arboretum to show our appreciation. Thank you Mr. Floyd for this land and for being a great partner to the City of Spring Hill."
Hagaman then handed Floyd a microphone, where he would say a few words on the relationships between the private and public sectors.
"To me, the private and the and the public sector working together is just the way it should be," Floyd said.
"We really get involved in all the communities we do business in. This was an easy give here; I just thought they'd throw a few soccer fields out here in these 30 acres, I never dreamed this park would be as nice as it is."
Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman and others celebrate the grand opening of Fischer Park’s new arboretum. pic.twitter.com/DG4OxSCtzs— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) July 20, 2021
