In a split vote, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) voted 5 - 4 Tuesday to defer the vote on accepting a new three-year contract with the Rippavilla Plantation. Supporters of the deferment cited questionable self-sustainability and poor communication as reasons to push the vote to next month.
Owned by the city of Spring Hill since 2017, the Rippavilla Plantation receives $100,000 annually from the city for operational costs. The city’s financial support was designed with the idea of eventually making the property financially self-sustaining through weddings, tours and other revenue generators.
While revenue increases have been seen year-over-year at Rippavilla from weddings and tours, expenses have also risen - and at a higher rate than revenue. Additionally, Vice Mayor Amy Wurth had previously pointed to the plantation’s poor communication as a reason for potentially terminating the contract with Rippavilla Inc. in managing the property.
Patricia Bearden, Rippavilla Inc.'s executive director, attributed the rise in expenses to “unusual and “out of the box” expenses that occured in 2019, but stood by the idea that revenues would eventually increase enough to become financially self-sustaining.
“I think if we look to move forward with the Rippavilla agreement and extend for three years, we need to make some modifications to the existing management agreement,” Wurth said. “One is, we’ve talked about the lack of communication between Rippavilla and the city in ways of project updates. I’ve been using the example [that] we didn’t know that Rippavilla was going to be closed for a week and carpet being installed, I think a lot of us found that out on Facebook, so we need better communication and understanding [of] what’s happening at Rippavilla.”
Wurth suggested adding language to the three-year contract that would require Bearden to provide the city with a monthly report that highlighted capital projects and financial summaries. Wurth also suggested gradually reducing the city’s financial support of the plantation; by 15 percent in the second year, and by 20 percent in the third year, all with the goal of incentivising Rippavilla Inc. to eventually become financially self-sustaining.
“I’ve provided our last three years [of] income statements for the city to look at, and it shows that the numbers we’ve projected out are attainable, they’re reasonable,” Bearden said. “We know that you all want to reduce our dependence on you all - right now we’re receiving [from the city] about one-third of our budget, and so we want to work towards that as well.”
Projected revenue increases Rippavilla Inc. included in the three-year contract include a 25% increase in income from tours (from $48,000 to $60,000); a 50% increase from donations, development and fundraising (from $20,000 to $30,000); and a 66% increase in grants (from $3,000 to $5,000) - all during the next fiscal year.
Alderman Matt Fitterer, who had previously voiced his skepticism on those projects, again asked how those numbers were calculated.
“Those [income statements] show revenues in 2016 at $211,000 growing to $272,000 [in 2019] - that’s a 7.5 percent annualized growth rate,” Fitterer said. “How do you go from 7.5 percent growth a year to 28 percent?”
“Well,” Bearden said, “we had a huge increase in our wedding revenue, if you’ll notice in that year.”
“I’m looking at your bottom line revenue number,” Fitterer said. “You’re growing at about 7.5 percent a year, and now you’re telling us next year you’re going to grow about 28 percent. That’s the gap I can’t bridge.”
“If you notice the last year in our wedding revenue, that went up significantly, and we had planned on continuing on that momentum,” Bearden said. “We’ll also be increasing our tour tickets, the revenue from our tour sales, that’s going to increase as well. So we’ve coupled all these increases that we’re doing to come up with that.”
“You understand the skepticism, right,” Fitterer asked. “To say all of a sudden there’s going to be four [times] the growth, and on the flipside of that, your expenses from 2016 - 2019, they grew by 9.7 percent annually. Your expenses are growing faster than your revenues… I don’t see that as a path to self-sustainability, I see that as a path to solvency.”
“Well,” Bearden said, “we’ve had some unusual expenses in 2019 that were ‘out of the box’ so to speak, and that hurt our revenue for our expenses for 2019, as far as our bottom line.”
Offering a different perspective, Alderman Dan Allen came out in support of extending the contract and sticking with Rippavilla Inc. to manage the property, praising the “passion” and “expertise” of the board’s makeup.
“There’s definitely room for improvement, [but] I think it’s incredibly disingenuous to talk about accountability when on the same hand, the city has not completely fulfilled its obligations in the agreement, and that includes following through on the master plan and putting those resources in place,” Allen said. “The team that has been selected is nothing short of outstanding - there is tremendous amount of expertise all across every facet of that team. It’s a multi-firm, multi-disciplined team, and they have a lot of experience in helping with some of these outside of the box solutions to help generate additional revenue.”
“So I think we need to not throw the baby out with the bathwater here, and let’s just take a second to step back and look at this. The numbers are not where they want to be, but that board is comprised of local people, it’s comprised of folks who care about this asset and what its story is and what it means to the history of our city. Putting it out to bid and potentially giving it to some other group that may or may not be from here, may or may not carry the same level of passion and dedication… I got real concerns about that.”
Ultimately, the board narrowly approved a defer on the vote, with Aldermen John Canepari, Fitterer, Kevin Gavigan, Hazel Nieves and Wurth voting in favor of the deferment, and Mayor Rick Graham, Aldermen Vincent Fuqua, Jeff Graves and Allen voting against. The contract with Rippavilla Inc. will appear before the board again on Monday, March 2 during the next BOMA meeting.
