Spring Hill may soon be getting a second O’Reilly Auto Parts off of Port Royal Road, with plans for the auto parts store recently submitted to the city’s planning commission - though a long discussion ensued over the proposed building’s aesthetics.
Proposed to be constructed at 4872 Port Royal Road, just behind the Walgreens and across the street from the McDonald’s, the second O’Reilly Auto Parts would be a 7,500-square-foot building made of stone veneer. Also included in the plans are new five-foot wide sidewalks along a newly proposed private street, as well as a five-foot sidewalk connection from Old Port Royal Road North to the entrance of the building.
Present at the meeting were Chris Berry with Berry Engineering and developer Scott Smith.
After the introduction of the project to planning commissioners, Commissioner Matt Fitterer raised a concern of the building’s south wall, which faces drivers traveling northbound on Port Royal Road coming from Saturn Parkway.
“What is showing for that southern [wall] backed up against a public road... it's not as nice as the left or north side where you've just got a complete wall,” Fitterer said. “If there's an opportunity here to do something additional to the roof line or something to add some kind of architectural element that will make that side of the building a little bit nicer... that south side, I think you need to give us something that's a little bit more there to help enhance it.”
While sympathetic to Fitterer’s concerns, Berry pointed out that due to the failure of a previous project that would have been constructed nearby, developers of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store would need to extend water and sewer connections through more than 100 feet of rock - an expense that came unexpectedly.
“This project is starting to get difficult because of the utility burden of having to extend water and sewer a significant amount that is part of The Learning Center project dying because of it no longer having feasibility,” Berry said. “Every time you look, you think that's just 100 feet of water line, but it's 100 feet of trench and rock, so it adds up. The combination of that and asking for these really higher quality architectural features... something's gonna have to give.”
Smith then chimed in, telling city commissioners that any additional expenses to the project would likely make the project unprofitable to pursue.
“I feel what I presented is our max, unfortunately,” Smith said. “Frankly, it gets out of feasibility for me. We're a merchant developer, we're not giant - O'Reilly's is one of our main tenants, and we want to make them happy, but it gets to a point where I'm not going to pay money to go do a deal for them.”
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners reviewed plans for the new campus for the Tennessee Children’s Home, in which it included much longer water and sewer extensions - something Fitterer mentioned to Berry to provide “some perspective.”
“Just to offer some perspective, the Children's Home a couple of agenda items ago, we're talking about extending 13,000 [feet],” Fitterer said. “So when you sit there saying 'a long way, a long way,' I think it's worth having a little respect of what how far a long way really is.”
If ultimately approved, this will mark the city’s second O’Reilly Auto Parts store, with the first being located off of Main Street, across from Discount Tire and the Culver’s restaurant.
