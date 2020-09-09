During a monthly non-voting meeting on Tuesday, Spring Hill city leaders discussed the idea of implementing enforcement mechanisms for city-wide civil emergencies.
Currently, the city does have the authority under state law to enforce civil emergency compliance - in layman’s terms, were the city to declare a civil emergency and impose a curfew, it does not have the ability to criminally charge those who do not comply.
It was back in April that city attorney Patrick Carter had discovered that Spring Hill had not adopted the optional violation-penalty provision as is allowed by state law, which would, in turn, allow criminal charges to be filed against those who do not comply with civil emergency-related orders.
It was this discovery that led to city leaders bringing the idea of adopting that provision to vote, with Tuesday beginning the proposal’s second and final reading, after which it will be voted on and potentially adopted during the next voting meeting on Sept. 21.
The proposal would allow those who violate civil emergency-related city orders to be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, which in Tennessee can result in an up to $50 fine and up to 30 days in jail.
During the meeting, Alderman Hazel Nieves was first to comment on the proposal, and voiced her opinion that such enforcement mechanisms would not be in the best interest of Spring Hill, particularly during such a time of civil unrest across the country.
“Basically, this is giving the city the authority to declare a civil emergency, which basically ends up being issuing a general curfew and maybe a few other things,” Nieves said.
“My issue with this is that it is being brought forward right now during this pandemic. We’ve pretty much followed the governor with all that we have done so far, which I think is a very wise move.
“The problem here is that curfews must have an exception for the First Amendment and protected activities, and so curfews restrict individual freedom to assemble, and there’s alleged violations in due process in that, and here we have that people could actually be fined and even jailed up to 30 days.”
Carter was quick to disagree with Nieves’ framing of the proposal, and argued that it had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.
Rather, Carter said that the pandemic had lead to the discovery that Spring Hill did not have the authority to enforce any potential civil emergency-related orders, and that while the city has yet to declare such an emergency, it may be in the best interest of the city to do so.
“So to me, this is not a political matter at all, so I’ll first say, contrary to what Alderman Nieves says, this has absolutely nothing to do with COVID - in fact, my interpretation of the definition of civil emergencies specifically excludes being able to call a civil emergency if there’s a pandemic or epidemic,” Carter said.
“This has to do with natural disasters and things of that nature, and it’s done in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens.”
City leaders will vote on the proposal during the next voting meeting on Monday, Sept. 21.
