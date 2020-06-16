Port Royal Park will officially be renamed Fischer Park soon in honor of the late Parks & Recreation director Kevin Fischer, who passed away in January after a battle with cancer.
The name change was made official Monday night during city leaders’ monthly voting meeting.
Additionally, Spring Hill’s dog park, the Bark Park, will be renamed Barkley Park, after Fischer’s companion and service dog.
The initial proposal came from Vice Mayor Amy Wurth and Alderman Hazel Nieves, with Wurth praising her colleague’s unifying voice in honoring Fischer, who was instrumental in the design of both parks.
“I want to thank everybody on this board — I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a resolution since 2009 [that] has all of our names as sponsors,” Wurth said. “Kevin’s legacy here with the city is seen every time you go down Port Royal, down Main Street, down Kedron… it’s everywhere.”
After Fischer’s passing, community members set up an online fundraiser to help his family to offset medical bills and other losses of income. As of Tuesday, June 16, that fundraiser has raised $18,680 out of its $20,000 goal.
Those interested in supporting Fischer’s family may visit the online fundraiser by clicking here.
Spring Hill Parks & Recreation director Kayce Williams told the Home Page the artwork for the new signage has been completed, and that the official unveiling of the new park names would take place sometime in the next few weeks.
Plaques honoring Fischer are also planned to be placed at both parks.
