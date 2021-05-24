The Spring Hill Public Library has kicked off its Summer Reading Challenge, complete with prizes for young readers who complete a set of challenges.
Officially launched on Saturday, May 22, participants have until June 26 to complete all the challenges. Participants can keep track of their progress three ways; online at Beanstack, through the Beanstack Tracker App which is available on both the Google Play store and Apple Store, or at home with a printed sheet.
Would-be participants can get a printed sheet either at the Spring Hill Public Library, or print one at home. A separate challenge sheet in available for babies, toddlers and pre-readers.
The majority of the challenges simply task participants to read a set number of hours, with some challenges tasking participants to "eat like a herbivore for one meal," or to "read aloud to a pet or stuffed animal."
Prizes for completing some or all the challenges include a free book, trinkets like a clip-on animal tail, gourmet popsicles from Padrino's Pops, and an entry into a drawing for a family pass to the Nashville Zoo, Lucky Ladd Farm or the Tennessee Aquarium.
Prizes can be redeemed on June 28 and 29. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge, click here.
