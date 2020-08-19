One hundred years ago, women in the United States were granted the right to vote after the passing of the 19th Amendment, with Tennesseans playing a pivotal role in getting the historic piece of legislation adopted.
In honor of the 100 year anniversary of this monumental leap forward in women’s rights, the Spring Hill Public Library has launched an exhibit chronicling the efforts of countless women leaders in their fight for the right to vote.
The exhibit features multiple dynamic panels of archival images, stories and more, and will be on display through Oct. 30.
“We are honored to be hosting this exhibit and eager to share it with all of the citizens in Spring Hill, and with all of our library patrons beyond Spring Hill,” said library director Dana Juriew.
“My hope is that it will inspire women and men to exercise their right to vote in November and again for the city election in April, setting an example for our children about the importance of civic engagement.”
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the exhibit will be touch-free, and guests are asked to practice proper social distancing.
The exhibit will detail stories of the early challenges of racial and gender discrimination during the women’s suffrage movement, highlighting both national and Tennessee leaders of the movement. A map of Tennessee will also be on display, highlighting suffragist activities across the state.
“Tennessee’s role in becoming the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment not only solidified women’s right to vote but propelled women across the country to opportunities and futures they never thought possible,” said Chuck Sherrill, State Librarian and Archivist with the Tennessee State Library & Archives.
“The hope of the committee is this centennial celebration will do the same all across our state.”
The Tennessee State Museum in Nashville has also launched its own exhibit in coordination with the Spring Hill exhibit dubbed Ratified! Tennessee Women and the Right to Vote, which will feature 8,000 square feet of archival images, documents, artifacts, films and more. An online version of this exhibit is available for viewing now by clicking here.
“As we commemorate the historic vote that took place at Tennessee’s State Capitol in August of 1920, we want to honor those individuals who played key roles in the journey to gain voting rights for women,” said Ashley Howell, Executive Director of the Tennessee State Museum.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share these stories across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.