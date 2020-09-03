On Wednesday, the Spring Hill Public Library launched a free, live online tutoring program for patrons by way of Tutor.com, an online tutoring company that offers on-demand one-on-one tutoring, test preparation and more.
While Tutor.com normally charges users by the minute, hour or month, those with a Spring Hill Library card can access the company’s services for free using their library card number and password (the password being the last four digits of a library card holder’s phone number).
Interested patrons can click here to login online using their library card information.
“Just in time for back-to-school-season, The Spring Hill Public Library announces the launch of its new Tutor.com program,” reads a release from the library.
“Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help, and test preparation to kindergarten through 12th grade students, plus early college students and adult learners. Any library patron can connect with a highly qualified, expert tutor in a safe and secure online classroom.”
Live tutors will be available through the program seven days a week from 3-10 p.m., with many resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service also offers “expert writing help, test prep resources for the ACT? SAT, Advanced Placement course videos and more.”
Funding for access to the program was provided by the Friends of the Spring Hill Library, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise money for the library.
For more information, visit the Spring Hill Public Library website by clicking here or call (931)486-2932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.