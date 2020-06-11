The Spring Hill Public Library reopened to the public Wednesday after being closed for nearly three months. Closed back on March 16 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the library has reopened with modified hours and services as to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
From 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday, the library will only be open to “vulnerable patrons only,” including those over the age of 65. The library will be open to all patrons Monday through Friday from 12-5 p.m., with curbside pickup only available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The library will be closed Saturdays and Sundays, however, the curbside pickup service will be available Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
City officials ask patrons to use the outside drop box to return items in lieu of entering the library. Those entering the library are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.
The amount of computers available to patrons will also be limited, with computer sessions limited to one hour per day, with exceptions made for proctored exams. Computer use on Saturdays requires an appointment, which can be made by calling (931) 486-2932.
“Please limit your stay to less than an hour so that more patrons may use the facility,” reads a release from the city. “We will allow no more than 50 people in the building at a time. There will be no seating or meeting room use.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.