Published author and Franklin resident Carole Webb Slater will be instructing a four-week virtual teen writing class workshop Thursday focused on all the nuts and bolts of writing a memoir.
The workshop, which is hosted by the Spring Hill Public Library, is free to attend and will be held on every Thursday in September from 4-5 p.m. starting on Sept. 3.
Space is limited. Register for the free workshop by clicking here.
“A memoir tells a personal, true story about a significant experience that impacted you, the writer, in some way,” reads the description for the workshop.
“Creative writing exercises in class will teach specific elements to consider when composing a memoir with an emphasis on structural guidelines, voice, and creating vivid descriptions. The class will be interactive, encouraging, challenging, and fun.”
A former program director for those with disabilities, Slater now spends her time writing, having published multiple books including Letters from the Heart, a a book about a World War II fighter pilot, and Dana Doesn’t Like Guns Anymore, a children’s book that aims to teach children the dangers of handling firearms.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Spring Hill Public Library continues to have regular events, though most have moved to being held virtually. For a full schedule of library events, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.