The Spring Hill Public Library will be holding a pop-up tent book sale on Saturday, with items including fiction, hardback and paperback, cookbooks and more.
After having having halted regular operations for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library brought back in-person events in style back in August with a massive book sale and a live musical performance courtesy of Mayor Jim Hagaman's band Bad Dog.
This Saturday's book sale, which is just one of many regular in-person events now held at the library, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the library's parking lot. The sale will also include craft books and some media such as movies.
"Don't miss out on this convenient outdoor book sale, just look for the Friends of the Library tent in the library parking lot," reads the event's description. "[The sale] will mirror [our] regular sales [we] normally have inside, but [we] are popping up a tent due to the unfortunate COVID transmission rate in Tennessee."
The event will be held weather permitting, though forecasts have called for clear skies Saturday. The Spring Hill Public Library is located at 144 Kedron Parkway in Spring Hill.
