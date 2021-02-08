The Spring Hill Little League has opened registration for its 2021 Spring Challenger Division, a league that caters exclusively to youth and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities.
Registration for the league is free, with registration closing on Feb. 27. To register online, click here.
Launched in 2019, the Challenger Division is split into two age groups; youth from ages 4-16, and adults ages 17 and up. The season begins on March 27 and lasts through May 22, with games being held every Saturday next to Spring Hill Elementary School at the Spring Hill Little League's Farm Field, 301 Toone Prados Street.
The program came to life in Spring Hill after Challenger Division Commissioner Dan Wood noticed a lack of sporting opportunities for those with disabilities in the area.
"Me personally, my 24 year-old son has Down syndrome and he used to play in the Challenge Division when we lived in Michigan before we moved to Tennessee 15 years ago," Wood said. "Given the number of families with children in the Spring Hill area, this just seemed like the perfect location to get this off the ground and partnering up with the Spring Hill Little League."
Wood said that the league offers those with disabilities a chance to experience sports in a way similar to their peers.
"It's a great opportunity for both kids and adults that may have siblings that are playing baseball or softball but have never really had that opportunity to get out on the field themselves in that atmosphere where you've got a crowd cheering and your teammates in the dugout high-fiving after scoring," Wood said.
The league provides participants with helmets, bats, balls and all other appropriate equipment, but does ask that participants bring their own baseball glove if possible. Buddies are available at each game to help participants play, with Wood leading the Challenger Division.
The league is also accepting volunteers. For questions, reach out to Wood via email at [email protected].
