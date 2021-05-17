The city of Spring Hill may soon enter litigation with Rippavilla Inc., the nonprofit organization that formally managed the historic plantation, according to the agenda for the city's May 17 voting meeting.
Background
Spring Hill has owned the plantation since 2017, and up until earlier this year, has contracted Rippavilla Inc. to manage the historic site. Supporting Rippavilla Inc. with $100,000 annually, city leaders hoped the nonprofit would eventually reach a point of financial self-sustainability.
Fast forward to early 2021, and that financial self-sustainability never materialized.
City leaders ultimately voted to terminate its contract with Rippavilla Inc. in January, with the termination effectively complete in April.
City leaders are now set to vote on granting the Battle of Franklin Trust the opportunity to manage the site.
"Resolution to authorize city attorney to file suit against Rippavilla"
Buried at the very bottom of Monday night's agenda is resolution 21-79, attached to which is a file named "resolution to authorize city attorney to file suit against Rippavilla."
While vague in its description, the attachment reads that the plantation is "subject to various outstanding agreements by and between the city and other parties." The resolution also reads that if approved by city leaders, City Attorney Patrick Carter would be directed to "act as necessary to clarify and resolve the rights and obligations of the city" as they relate to the plantation.
"Other parties," as the resolution describes, could only be Rippavilla Inc. given the fact that the nonprofit has been the only third party to have managed the property on behalf of the city.
City leaders were unable to comment further on the resolution given the fact that it's pending litigation. City leaders are set to vote on the resolution Monday night at City Hall during their voting meeting at 6 p.m. To live stream that meeting online, click here.
