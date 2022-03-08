A Spring Hill man has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor after police said that the man uploaded dozens of child abuse images online.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Court, 21-year-old Elijah Aaron Oltmanns was arrested on Friday, March 4, after law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The report determined that a Google user identified as "Throw Away," and later tied to Oltmanns, had uploaded 63 images online in November of 2021, 60 of which were determined by law enforcement to be "child sex abuse material, involving both a minor engaged in sexual activity and simulated sexual activity."
A search warrant executed on the digital account later unveiled more than 100 images of sexual abuse, which was followed by a search warrant on Oltmanns' home where his electronic devices were seized.
He was arrested and booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $125,000 bond.
Oltmanns was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday, and no other information about the case has been made public.
