Spring Hill police arrested 28 year-old Charles Garner Wednesday following a road rage incident that took place on Main Street.
According to Detective Michael Foster with the Spring Hill Police Department, Garner was involved in a vehicle accident in Columbia, after which both vehicles involved continued driving northbound up U.S. 31. Both vehicles eventually stopped outside the Subway restaurant on Main Street.
"The passenger of one of the vehicles gets out with the intent just to talk about [the accident], at which point the other guy - Charles Garner of Spring Hill - basically just turned his car towards him and struck him with his car," Foster said. "The victim was sent to Vanderbilt I believe, and they're in the process now of getting warrants."
Garner later called police after leaving the scene and was arrested shortly thereafter.
Foster said that Garner will be charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and other traffic charges related to leaving the scene of an accident.
Attempted first degree murder is a Class A felony in Tennessee, whereas aggravated assault is a Class C felony. A Class A felony conviction in Tennessee can lead to anywhere between 15-60 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000, where as Class C felonies can lead to 3-15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
This story was updated on 1/20/21 to reflect that Garner was arrested by Spring Hill police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.