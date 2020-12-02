Former Brentwood police officer, family man and Spring Hill resident Dan Hester, 49, tragically passed away Tuesday after battling COVID-19 for over a month.
Since late October, Hester was being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Heavily sedated while on life support, Hester's parents — Ray and Jean Hester — also passed away due to complications of COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and 7, respectively.
Hester's nephew, 34 year-old William Baugher of Spring Hill, took quick action after his uncle's diagnosis by launching an online fundraiser to help with future medical expenses — expenses that, Baugher predicted, would easily reach six figures.
As of Dec. 2, that online fundraiser raised more than $41,000 from 365 individual donors, with local businesses such as Grecian Family Restaurant holding their own fundraisers for Hester as well.
"It is with a heavy heart that we give you this update: Dan took his last breath this morning around 6 a.m.," Baugher wrote on the fundraiser page.
"He has passed on to join his parents to be with the Lord. We will miss Dan and always remember him for his fun, kind nature and through the impact he has had on so many lives. He leaves behind his brother, sister, and daughter, and we will miss him terribly."
A graduate of Brentwood Academy, Hester went on to graduate from Samford University with a degree in business administration. After a several-year period serving as a Brentwood police officer, Hester joined his family's property management business.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Brentwood Baptist Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
