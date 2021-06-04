A 23-year-old Spring Hill man has been charged with statutory rape of a 14 year old girl in 2019 following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment last month.
Few details have been released in the case, but the Williamson County Sheriff's Office was involved in the criminal investigation that led to the May 18, 2021, arrest of James Tyler Pierce who was 22 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Pierce remains jailed in the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.
