A 24-year-old Spring Hill man was convicted of statutory rape on Friday and sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Pierce was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury and arrested in May of 2021 following the 2019 incident in which Pierce, who was then 22, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.
Pierce was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond and remained in jail through Friday when he appeared in court via webcam.
Pierce was also ordered to stay away from the victim and pay a $200 fine, and as a term of the agreement, Pierce must either be a full-time student or hold a full-time job or have a part-time combination of the two.
The state laid out the facts of the case, which had the case gone to trial, would have been presented to a jury, which included the details that in August of 2019, Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies were contacted by school officials on behalf of the victim.
According to prosecutors, that unidentified female victim had been expressing some "suicidal tendencies" and was upset by an incident that had taken place days earlier in which she reported that Pierce, who was watching a movie with the victim, had left a hickey on the girl's neck.
Both Pierce and the victim had denied any sort of physical or sexual contact when confronted by the girl's family, and the victim also denied the contact during a forensic interview with authorities.
Prosecutors said that months later the victim opened up to her father about the contact, where she admitted that Pierce had touched her sexually to include "penetration."
Judge Joseph Woodruff accepted the plea deal which will see his probation sentence run consecutive with a violation of probation sentence out of the Williamson County General Sessions Court.
The prosecution added that the victim's father also approved of the plea agreement prior to Pierce's Aug. 27 plea hearing.
