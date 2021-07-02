A Spring Hill man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against children following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment.
71-year-old Samuel Lee Turner, who has a listed occupation as a realtor in court documents, was charged with four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, seven counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, eight counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors allege that these crimes took place between 2016-2020, and that Turner victimized three children, according to the grand jury indictment that was filed in June 2021.
Turner was arrested on June 17 and arraigned on the charges on June 30. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, and does not have another court date listed at this time.
Due to the nature of the alleged crimes and the age of the unidentified minor victims, no further information about the case was immediately available.
