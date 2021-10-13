A Spring Hill man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a child.
35-year-old Jonathon Harold Chamberlain was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (under 13 years old) by electronic means and one count of engaging with a minor in sexual/simulated sexual acts.
He was booked in the Williamson County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to court documents, the alleged acts took place between August 2019 and June 2020, when the unidentified child was six and seven years old.
Chamberlain was indicted on the charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury in September 2020, but few details about the case are available.
Chamberlain is expected to be arraigned on the charges in a Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.
