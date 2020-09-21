Brent Austin Hunter made an appearance in a Williamson County Court on Monday morning where he accepted a plea deal in a 2017 case involving sex crimes against children.
Hunter, 36, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
He pleaded guilty of aggravated sexual battery, to serve 12 years, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, to serve 12 years, two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor with more than 25 images, to serve 12 years, all at 100%, and solicitation to commit aggravated rape of a child, to serve 12 years at 30%.
As all of the charges run concurrently with each other, with the exception of the solicitation charge which runs consecutively, Hunter will serve an effective 24 year prison sentence.
He will also be credited with the more than one year that he's served in jail, but that credit will only apply to his concurrent 12 year sentence.
Upon release, Hunter will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be under community supervision for the remainder of his life.
Hunter was originally charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of especially aggravated rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor greater than 25 images, sexual exploitation of a minor greater than 50 images, solicitation for aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor greater than 25 images and sexual exploitation of a minor greater than 100 images.
Some of those charges were amended or dropped as part of the plea deal.
DETAILS OF THE CASE
The prosecution laid out their facts that they would have presented to a jury had the case gone to trial, saying that the investigation began in April of 2017 when a Homeland Security agent found that Hunter had engaged in transferring child pornography on Chatstep, an website that allowed for seemingly anonymous communication between users. That information was handed over to the Spring Hill Police Department.
In May of 2017, SHPD and other agencies executed a warrant at Hunter's home and six items were seized including a computer, which the prosecution said contained 22 videos and 12 images of child pornography.
Hunter admitted to detectives while being voluntarily interviewed at his kitchen table that he had accessed and shared child pornography in the chatroom, starting as early as November of 2016.
"The name of the chatroom is indicative of individuals that have a sexual interest in infants and toddlers," Assistant District Attorney Mary Katharine Evins said.
In June of 2017 a confidential informant made the SHPD aware of another incident involving Hunter, telling police that they had met on Craigslist and had engaged in unspecified sexual activity.
The informant told police that Hunter had shown him a video of Hunter performing oral sex on Hunter's infant relative two weeks prior to the informant coming forward to police.
The unidentified victim is the child of Hunter's deceased relative, whom he had visitation rights with at his home. Hunter told investigators that he didn't believe that the victim would be able to remember the abuse, which happened at least three times.
Hunter also gave the informant a thumb drive containing child pornography and the informant destroyed the drive after finding out what was on it.
Detectives outfitted the informant with a hidden recording device and went to Hunter's home where the informant and Hunter discussed child pornography.
Detectives then executed a second search warrant where they found an external hard drive with more than 790 videos and 90 images of child pornography.
Detectives then found sexually explicit messages with a Dustin Cooley out of North Dakota, who prosecutors said is currently serving time in a federal prison related to sex crimes.
Prosecutors said that Hunter sent the video of him abusing his infant relative to Cooley via an app and encouraged Cooley to sexually abuse a specific child under the age of three that was staying with Cooley in North Dakota, which is what the solicitation charges against Hunter stemmed from.
Hunter's attorney Charles Bobbitt Jr. told the court that Hunter was uncommonly helpful in his own prosecution, actually telling prosecutors that they had not found all of the illegal content and helping them to locate all of the child pornography on the seized devices, something that the prosecution agreed with.
In addition to his openness with investigators, Hunter also testified as a witness in the murder investigation and subsequent trial and conviction of Jonathon Kyle Elliott, who shot and killed a Nolensville man in 2017.
Bobbitt also said that Hunter had already taken voluntary steps to attend sex offender classes to help him stop his behavior before he was arrested, and told the court that they are working to get Hunter into another program.
"Eventually this man is going to get out of prison," Bobbitt said to Judge Joseph Woodruff. "I believe that everyone here will agree that it's in our best interest to try and get him what treatment we can get him so we don't come in here again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.