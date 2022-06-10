A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes against children following his 2021 arrest.
72-year-old Samuel Lee Turner accepted a plea deal last month ahead of his scheduled trial, pleading guilty to four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, four counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of tampering with evidence, while all other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for counts 1-4, as well as 12 years in prison for counts 22-25 and four years in prison for count 27, all of which will run concurrently for an effective sentence of 15 years in state prison.
He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation for the tampering with evidence charge which will be imposed upon his release from prison, with the conditions that he will have no contact with his victims, have no unsupervised contact with a minor and will be added to the state’s sex offender registry for life.
Turner, who previously worked as a realtor, also earned 326 days of jail credit, which will be applied to his prison sentence.
As previously reported, Turner was arrested and indicted on the charges last year, following an investigation by the Spring Hill Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
That investigation began following a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning Turner’s possession of child sexual abuse material.
“The investigation ultimately resulted in the rescue of 3 child victims who Turner sexually assaulted, along with digital evidence of Turner producing and possessing child sexual abuse material,” WCSO said in a 2021 news release.
According to court documents, Turner victimized three children aged 13-18 between the years of 2016-20, but no further information about the case was immediately available.
