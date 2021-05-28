A Spring Hill man is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies after they said he was involved in a series of crimes including a high-speed pursuit on Thursday.
According to a Spring Hill Police Department incident report, 44-year-old Robert Jason Brown is the suspect in what was originally a case of indecent exposure. Police were called to the parking lot of Aldi on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. for reports of a nude man who had urinated outside of the nearby Marshalls before driving to the Aldi grocery store.
Police made contact with the man who was sitting nude in the driver's seat of a gold Nissan Frontier truck.
That truck is registered to Brown, and according to the police report, when an SHPD officer knocked on the vehicle’s window, Brown fled the scene in the truck “and drove off recklessly.”
According to SHPD Detective Michael Foster, SHPD did not pursue Brown, but he was soon the subject of a high-speed pursuit involving Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who attempted to stop him when they responded to an unspecified call at the Kroger on Main Street.
The pursuit was terminated by WCSO on Highway 431 at the Maury County line, and now Brown is wanted by law enforcement for a variety of crimes.
No injuries were reported in Thursday’s incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.