Last week, Spring Hill voters elected a new mayor and three fresh faces to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, doing so in numbers not seen in years.
According to the Maury County Election Commission, a total of 3,036 voters cast their ballot in this year's city election, bringing the total voter turnout rate to 9.45%, a drastic improvement over the last election's rate of 5.67% and a moderate improvement over the 2017 election rate of 7.72%.
While the improved voter turnout rate could be considered a victory in and of itself, the drastic improvement will also see Mayor Rick Graham, Police Chief Don Bright and Fire Chief Terry Hood all take pies to the face this Wednesday following a wager made from the mayor last month.
Graham first made a wager with Spring Hill voters in early March, vowing to take a pie to the face if the voter turnout rate reached 10%. Graham doubled down on his bet later that month, vowing that the fire and police chiefs would also take pies to the face if the turnout rate reached 8%.
Now that the numbers are in, Graham's end of the bargain is set to be fulfilled this Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. Residents are invited to watch the event in-person, or to watch it after the fact on the city's official Facebook page.
