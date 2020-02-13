In his monthly newsletter, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham has called on residents to "do their due diligence" by bringing a stronger turnout in the city's elections, and has also urged residents to consider running for office. Read below for Graham's February newsletter, titled "Calm Before the Storm."
You probably have noticed that our nation is preparing for a big election this November. What you probably haven’t noticed is the posturing, and the early thoughts of our Spring Hill election in April 2021. What you ask, that is 14 months out? Oh, yeah, it’s happening.
First, if you haven’t heard, I am not running for re-election. When my term ends, that will be 14 years on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA), which includes 8 years as Mayor. That is enough of Rick Graham for Spring Hill, and I know too long for some folks.
It is time to pass the baton, and that is the point of my message to you this month. Now, my thoughts to you are just that … mine. I’m sharing what I will be looking for when I vote for four aldermen and a new Mayor next year. You will likely have a different thought pattern, and that’s great. Take my personal insight for what it is worth.
First, I need to mention that we need great community leaders to step up and run for the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA). We typically don’t have enough choices in our elections, as we usually see a low number of candidates desiring to be public servants. Now, my letter to you last March was titled “Running for Office, what were you thinking?” I wrote that not to scare citizens away from running for office, but so they would be aware of the necessary sacrifice of elected public officials. And to realize it is much more than people dream, especially for the Mayor’s seat.
Another aspect that is very important is that our registered voters need to do their due diligence….and then vote; however, before you can vote, you must be registered. You would be surprised that a lot of your friends who live or own property in Spring Hill are not registered.
I’m sure the Chamber of Commerce will have a candidate forum, and they always do a great job questioning potential candidates; however, I recommend that you do an even deeper personal investigation. Take time to have coffee or tea with the candidates that interest you. Once you have done your homework and decided, make the time to go vote!
A repeat of 5.67% voter turnout from the 2019 election is not acceptable.
Twice I tried to move our election to a November voting cycle where we would see a 70% plus voter participation, but to no avail from our BOMA decision makers. They are committed to increasing the voting locations, and the availability of hours to vote in our April 2021 election. Hopefully this will increase the participation a few percentage points.
As business leaders in our community, I plead with you to vote. If you do not live in Spring Hill, but own property in our city, you might not know that you can vote in the Spring Hill elections. The Maury County Election office can help you with this special registration if that is the case.
Even if you can’t vote, you have influence. You especially have influence as a valuable community collective. The recent Chamber of Commerce addition of the Committee of Political Affairs (COPA) is an excellent path to have a voice with your elected officials, and the city’s decision-making process for years to come.
Now, what will I be looking for when I vote? First and foremost, I will be listening and questioning candidates to see if they possess “grit” for real leadership. Grit is one of the biggest characteristic traits that predicts significant success. It is not social intelligence, as I’m always alarmed at how some candidates are more concerned with checking on social media for their guidance. It is not about good looks, physical health, or IQ, or you never would have elected me. It is more about grit.
Grit is a passion and perseverance for very long-term goals. Grit is having stamina. Grit is sticking with the future, day in and day out, and not just for this week, or the month…but for years! Grit provides that gumption to work really hard to make that future a reality. Grit is about living life like it’s a marathon, not a sprint. It takes a solid work ethic.
Talent, and/or a high IQ, doesn’t give you grit. There are people with talent and high intelligence that never follow through or are willing to fail, to be wrong, and start over again. It is about holding to your guns for what you know is right, and not folding to a social media sensation of the day. Sometimes it is about never following the masses, as sometimes the “m” is silent.
Winston Churchill said, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.” If our city leaders lean toward being more of social media butterflies than people of grit, we will suffer.
Another one of my favorite people to quote is Zig Ziglar who commented, “stop being afraid of what could go wrong and start being positive about what could go right.” A BOMA with grit, wisdom, and vision is what we should be looking for in fourteen months!
For example, what can go right with a new regional Sportsplex in Spring Hill? Instead of pointing out places where it failed, let’s look at places it succeeded and how it brought in millions of dollars into their economy, and enabled their children to play ball in state-of-the-art facilities.
What did they do right? Let’s model their best practices and make it even better. It is wise to investigate what we can do differently from the municipalities where it failed, and ensure we take a safer course. But, let’s not lead in fear of moving ahead if it makes sense.
As I’m headed to the rocking chair, I’m looking for gritty leaders who will find successful answers for our needs of parks, ball fields, Town Center enhancements, and preservation of our land in a collaborative fashion. Not the one who has all the answers, but someone who can have respectful dialogue, with faith, humility, and a diligent laid-back behavioral style. Someone with a strong business acumen is preferred so he or she understands there is no gain without taking risks, as you business leaders have done in your profession.
I will be looking for that person who listens, weighs out the better good, and will be a leader of social cause and not a follower. “If you want to make everyone happy, don’t be a leader. Sell ice cream.” – Steve Jobs. The bottom line is that true grit leadership is not about being popular. The most self-defeating things people tell themselves are based on fear, not reality. People who hold onto ingrained fears and negative biases based on old programming think the world is doomed and is not safe.
We need leaders with a shift perspective and attitude that failure is just a discovery of one way that doesn’t work. Big, visionary decisions shouldn’t be feared. It’s an opportunity to try again with more intelligence. Grit is about not being afraid to fail. When we fail, we get back up and try again. Anything that went wrong in our past doesn’t have to hinder our future. “Ever tried, ever failed, no matter, try again, fail better” – Samuel Beckett. I’m not looking for people who are safe and will not venture out of their comfort zone. “A ship is always safe ashore, but that is not what it’s for” – Albert Einstein.
There are people who can get stuck in the ruts, avoid taking risks and making mistakes. We need to live right outside our comfort zone and bring to the table a taste for zest, grit, and satisfaction for success.
Leaders with true grit and integrity give credit where it’s due, are always authentic and extremely honest, don’t take advantage, and do not pursue arguments over disagreements. They give most people the benefit of the doubt, believe others, apologize first, are humble, do good when they can, and are always kind to those who need it. Grit is not about being arrogant, or belligerent to others. “I have the authority to honk my horn, but do I have the discipline not to?”- unknown.
If I am considering voting for someone who would be new to the board, I will be inquiring are they the type who will work to catch up to the BOMA, or expect the board to slow down for them to catch up? With an election every two years this can be very disruptive.
I have mentioned the steep learning curve for new aldermen, and the extremely monumental learning climb for a Mayor who has not already served as an alderman in previous letters. My personal vote for Mayor will likely not be a newcomer to City Hall, but someone who can hit the ground running with a head full of knowledge on how to lead our community. As a city, we have too much on our plate to let someone catch up for a year. We just don’t have the luxury of that kind of time.
Why is all this important? As mentioned in previous letters to you, Spring Hill is at a crossroads for our future! We have made huge strides in our major road infrastructure projects and designated these projects funding sources. Our top 10 capital improvement projects going into this year are in different phrases of progression and have funded sources.
So, where do we go next? In a recent letter, I addressed that we have major decisions to make for our parks, ball fields, town center renovation, land preservation, water and sewer plant expansions, and even more road projects. We have a full plate of community needs that have been on the back burner for some time. We have an opportunity to elect the very much needed gritty leaders, and to move us into this new decade of progress. I ensure you that there is a lot of work still to be done.
For you as business owners, I would ask the candidates running for office how they see the Chamber of Commerce functioning with the city. Is it a valuable arm of service to our community, or do they look at it as another non-profit organization? How much support can you expect from them working together? Will they support you in what matters most for your collective needs, or be just a lot of normal election rhetoric? If they state they are coming to “fix the roads”, you know they are out of tune with what has been happening.
Again, that is just my two cents, and worth about that. I do encourage you to enjoy the current calm local political environment, as the city election storm is coming soon. But I would start thinking about it now and encourage your friends with grit to step up for Spring Hill, and our entire region.
Make it a great day,
Rick Graham
