The annual Spring Hill Mayor’s Challenge, a four-month long fitness challenge organized by the Spring Hill Department of Parks & Rec, Healthier Spring Hill Committee and Maury Regional Physical Therapy, will delay its original April 6 check-out date to June 1.
While Maury Regional did not release an official reason for the delay as of Tuesday, it is likely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the not-for-profit health care provider to implement visitor restrictions and furlough 340 of its employees.
The 2020 Spring Hill Mayor’s Challenge measured Spring Hill residents' body fat, metabolic age, muscle percentage and more measured on Jan. 6. Before the delay, participants would have had those metrics measured again on April 6 at Maury Regional, after which the top achievers would be announced. Instead, participants can simply have their health metrics measured at Maury Regional in Spring Hill on June 1.
Six categories are offered for individual competitors: Males 5-19 years old; Males 20-55 years old; Males 56+ years old; Females 5-19 years old; Females 20-55 years old; and Females 56+ years old. Individual winners from each category will receive a plaque. Participating businesses will receive a window decal designating them as a healthier workplace, and the winner in each category will receive an award to display in their office.
The Mayor’s Challenge is a part of Healthier Spring Hill, an initiative to promote health and wellness in the city. This is an extension of Healthier Tennessee, an initiative by Governor Bill Haslam to see Tennesseans lead healthier lives through the combined effort of private and public-sector groups such as employers, hospitals and school systems.
