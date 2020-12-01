What would have been the eighth annual Spring Hill Mayor's Ball has taken a new form this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Dubbed "A Night Out with the Chamber," the annual fundraising event for the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce will now take place at Martin's BBQ, where guests can expect to be served a "delicious southern-inspired dinner" while enjoying live entertainment.
Sponsored by John Maher Builders, the event will take place at Martin's BBQ Joint off of Main Street from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Tickets for the event are $50 a person with 60 available spots.
“2020 has been a challenging year for our Chamber members and the community, we are extremely thankful that we can still host a celebratory event," said Rebecca Melton, executive director at the Chamber.
"However, this event would not be possible without the generosity of John Maher Builders. We appreciate their dedication to the Spring Hill business community. Their sponsorship represents encouragement and hope to the chamber and to our members.”
The revenue generated from the event will go towards supplementing the chamber's 2020 budget shortfalls, as well as towards its future member-focused initiatives.
Martin's BBQ Joint is located at 2076 Wall Street in Spring Hill. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.
