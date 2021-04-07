Spring Hill’s Municipal Court Judge Deana Hood has been appointed to the Judicial Ethics Committee by the Supreme Court of the State of Tennessee.
Hood replaces Judge Paul Plant and her term runs January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2024.
“It is my honor to be appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to the Judicial Ethics Committee,” Hood said. “I have such tremendous respect for our Tennessee Supreme Court Justices that this appointment is even more meaningful as our Justices have graciously endorsed my commitment to ethics, not only as an attorney, but also as a judge.”
Hood has served as Municipal Court Judge since August 2018 and serves as the Franklin Municipal Judge as well, since October 2014. Hood has also been appointment to serve on the Municipal Court Board of Governors.
Hood studied political science at MTSU and received her Juris Doctorate degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. She is a member of the Williamson County Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar association and is a past director of the Tennessee John Marshall American Inns of Court.
“It is my priority to ensure that all litigants, attorneys, law enforcement officers, and court staff leave my courtroom believing that each were given an opportunity to be heard and treated fairly as well as respectfully.” Hood said.
Hood is also an active member of her community, serving as past president of the Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates and board member of the David House Child Advocacy Center. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Battle Ground Academy. The Judicial Ethics Committee issues formal ethics opinions requested by judges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.