The City of Spring Hill has named Tony Tolstedt as their new General Assistant City Administrator.
According to a city news release, Tolstedt previously worked in city administrator roles in Wyoming and Nebraska, and his new role will see Tolstedt oversee the library, parks and recreation, as well as supervising emergency management, microbusiness development and GIS mapping.
“Tony comes with proven municipal leadership experience, having led small, growing cities effectively,” Spring Hill City Administrator Pamela Caskie said. “Both he and his wife, a school librarian, are excited to join us. That says a lot because Wyoming—her family’s home—was a tough place to leave, particularly during the summer.”
