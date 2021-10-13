After the resignation of Alderman Dan Allen from the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) back in September, city leaders have sought out a candidate to fill Allen's vacant seat until the next city election in 2023. According to Alderman Trent Linville, the city has received three applicants expressing interest in filling that role.
Those applicants are Brent Murray, a candidate in the 2021 Spring Hill city election, Susan Zemek, a former alderman, and Preston Angle, a network engineer for Farm Bureau Insurance.
Candidates will be vetted and interviewed over the next few days, with city leaders making an appointment during their Oct. 18 BOMA meeting on Monday.
A similar situation occurred in Spring Hill back in 2019 after then-Alderman Chad Whittenburg resigned from his position after moving outside of Ward 1, with Clint McCain being appointed to fill the vacancy until 2021.
Spring Hill residents interested in serving as alderman for Ward 3 may send a letter of interest to the Spring Hill Recorder April Goad at [email protected]. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Ward 3, and have lived in Ward 3 for a minimum of one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.