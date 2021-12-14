As of Tuesday, the city of Spring Hill is now accepting applications for the city's Parks & Recreation Commission, a city body that meets monthly to discuss and vote on matters related to parks and recreation activities and programs.
Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Commissioners are appointed to the commission by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, who will select their preferred eligible candidates for the confirmation process.
The commission meets for public meetings once a month, with the term expiring on Dec. 31, 2025. The position is uncompensated, however, commissioners may be reimbursed for pre-approved expenses related to the role.
To apply for the position, download and fill out an application by clicking here. Once filled out, applications can be emailed to City Recorder April Goad at [email protected]. Applications can also be picked up and turned in at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.