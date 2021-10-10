The city of Spring Hill is now accepting project ideas for sidewalks from communities, businesses and individuals through its Neighborhood Sidewalk Program.
Launched in 2014, the program was created as a means to improve connectivity in the city and to gather input from residents on which projects or most needed.
"Sidewalks connect us, protect us, and take people to great places - that’s why Spring Hill always devotes funds to the Neighborhood Sidewalk Program," reads a social media post from the city of Spring Hill.
"Neighborhood and citizen groups are welcome to submit specific sidewalk requests for the 2022-2023 budget year."
Projects are chosen through a process of evaluating submissions based on a set of certain criteria, with criteria receiving the highest priorities being connectivity to schools, high-density residential neighborhoods, connectivity to businesses, and safety.
For a breakdown of criteria used to approve sidewalk project proposals, visit the project criteria page by clicking here.
The city will accept applications for project ideas now through Nov. 5, with projects starting construction at the beginning of the next fiscal year after July 1, 2022.
To submit a sidewalk project proposal, visit the Neighborhood Sidewalk Proposal page on the city’s website by clicking here.
