The city of Spring Hill is inviting residents to register for an upcoming tree planting event in which volunteers and city staff will plant 1,500 trees along Rutherford Creek.
Made possible through a partnership between the Spring Hill Department of Parks and Recreation and the Tennessee Enhancement Program, the event is scheduled to take place at Fisher Park on Saturday, March 13, at 9 a.m. To get a more accurate headcount, city officials ask that would-be participants register ahead online.
"This is a family friendly event so grab the kids and help us reach our goal of 1500 trees planted," reads a release from the city. "Tree planting will take place along a stretch of Rutherford Creek located near Fisher Park on Port Royal Road in Spring Hill."
While extra shovels, spades and water will be provided, city officials recommend participants bring their own if possible.
Fischer Park is located at 4285 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, just north of Kedron Road. To register for the event, click here. For more information on the event, contact the Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department via phone at (931) 487-0027, or email Parks and Rec Recreation Manager Sonjalyn Rine via email at [email protected].
