Both the Spring Hill Planning Director Steve Foote and city engineer Tom Wolf announced their resignation from the city on Monday during what would be both men's final Planning Commission meeting.
"Just wanted to announce that this will be my last meeting of the Planning Commission - I’ve resigned from the city and accepted another job in another location," Foote shared with commissioners. "I wanted to tell you it’s been a pleasure to work with you all. Wish you all the best, and merry Christmas."
Paul Downing, the chairman of the Planning Commission, thanked Foote for his years of service.
"I appreciate all the hard work you’ve done for the city," Downing said. "I understand you’ve taken another role - congratulations, [and] good luck to you and your family."
Having been employed by the city since 2017, Foote's position was thrown into question back in July when four aldermen voted to axe his position.
While Foote's position was eventually preserved, if only temporarily, Foote argued that those voting to eliminate his position did "not recognize the contributions [he’s] made to the city.” Alderman Vincent Fuqua and Mayor Rick Graham, both of whom opposed the elimination of the position, called the surprise vote "detestable" and "crazy," respectively.
Unrelatedly, Wolf also announced his resignation during Monday's meeting.
"That’s going to be a hard one to follow up, but just to let the Planning Commission know, this is my last Planning Commission meeting as well," Wolf said.
"I will be retiring from the city December 31 of this year, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank everybody for five years of service. Certainly has been a learning experience; staff levels, pressure of development and everything else that goes along with that, good and bad… appreciate everything you guys have done for me."
Downing once again thanked Wolf for his years of service.
"I appreciate all your hard work and dedication to the city," Downing said. "You’re definitely going a little different path than Mr. Foote is..."
"It sounds better," Foote chimed in, erupting laughter from the commission.
"Definitely envious of the retirement," Downing continued. "So congratulations and good luck to you and your family."
