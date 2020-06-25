The Spring Hill director of planning, a position currently held by Steve Foote, was proposed to be axed last week in favor of outsourcing the role to the private sector.
That proposal was made during the second and final reading of the 2020-21 fiscal budget on June 15, and while the proposal passed with a narrow vote of 5-3, it proved so controversial that the budget failed to pass.
A week later on Monday, June 22, city leaders began the budget process anew, and with a new sense of urgency onset by the state-imposed deadline for cities to pass their annual budgets by June 30, city leaders agreed to postpone discussions regarding defunding the planning director position — at least until after June 30.
Alderman Dan Allen, the source of the original proposal to axe the planning director position, was the first Monday to propose postponing those discussions, at least until after the city adopted its budget.
“I still have some very serious concerns about a number of things related to infrastructure positions, performance, all those kinds of stuff — but I want the city to win tonight,” Allen said.
“Obviously we brought some issues to light that we’ve got to talk about, but I want to see Spring Hill win. We’ve got millions of dollars of infrastructure investment in this budget as it sits right now.”
Mayor Rick Graham, who had previously said he would refuse to approve the budget were the city planning director position defunded, was more than agreeable to Allen’s proposal.
At least three aldermen, however, pushed instead to resolve the issue that night.
“I believe those departments deserve a vote of confidence,” said Alderman Kevin Gavigan.
“Because there has been so much public comment on it, and we made such a large deal of it, I would prefer to see those issues resolved now, mostly because I think that those departments — and the individuals that comprise those departments — deserve a vote of confidence, or either way, some type of resolution.”
Alderman John Canepari agreed with Gavigan’s notion, as did Alderman Vincent Fuqua, who said he “wouldn’t want to be going to work every day with the fear of what is to come.”
In response, city leaders voted instead to table Allen’s initial proposal, which included the complete defunding of the city planning director position. That amendment passed unanimously.
With the planning director matter put to rest for the time being, city leaders also voted unanimously to pass the budget on its first reading. A vote on the second and final reading of the budget will be held on Tuesday, June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.