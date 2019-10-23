Spring Hill police and Elite Physical Therapy are teaming together for National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, accepting most unneeded or unused prescription drugs for safe disposal.
Beginning in September of 2010 by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the nationwide initiative will see centers across the country accepting drugs of all sorts for safe disposal.
While the safe disposal of prescription drugs is always important, perhaps an even more important side effect of proper disposal is its aid in fighting the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States.
Declared a public health emergency in 2017 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the opioid epidemic sees, on average, 130 American deaths every day from opioid-related drug overdoses, with more than 2 million U.S. citizens suffering from an opioid use disorder.
There are also significant risks in disposing of prescription drugs in the toilet. Doing so runs serious threats of contaminating drinking water, as well as causing harm to the environment.
The National Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year — once in the spring, and once in the fall. The initiative is also one of four pillars of President Obama’s Safe and Secure Drug Disposal Act of 2010, which aimed at reducing prescription drug abuse nationwide.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday at 5290 Main Street in Spring Hill. There will also be a drug take-back box at Spring Hill City Hall that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, located at 199 Town Center Parkway.
