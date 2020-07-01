The Spring Hill Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after police say he drunkenly fired a gun, damaging a neighbor's garage.
According to a news release, 57-year-old George Hodges III, of Spring Hill, was arrested after reports of shots fired came in on the 4200 block of Port Royal Road around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived on the scene they saw Hodges inside of his home holding a rifle.
Officers made contact with Hodges, who refused to exit his home, so the officers made entry and found Hodges sitting on his couch with several rifles.
Hodges told officers he was “shooting at rats.”
Police allege that Hodges had a strong odor of alcohol, and that they observed several bullet holes in a privacy fence in the backyard that were in the direction of other houses in the area, as well as two bullet holes in a neighbor’s garage.
During Hodges detainment, police said that he kicked an officer several times and was subsequently arrested and charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm while intoxicated, vandalism and public intoxication.
