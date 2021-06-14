The Spring Hill Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Columbia man last Thursday after they said he led police on a pursuit while riding a motorized skateboard.
According to an SHPD news release, officers were dispatched to Electronics Express at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Thursday after an alarm at the businesses notified police.
Police said that the observed a man, later identified as Riley Scott Hagar, exiting the back of the store.
Police said that Hagar fled on a motorized skateboard while officers pursued him in their patrol vehicles before chasing him on foot and arresting him "after a brief altercation."
Police allege that Hagar admitted to being in the business after a finding one of the store's doors open.
Hagar is now charged with burglary, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He was released from jail on Thursday, and no court date was immediately available.
