The Spring Hill Police Department announced the arrest of a Spring Hill man after a multi-agency pursuit and manhunt in Thompson's Station on Thursday evening.
That man is 42-year-old Lewis Platner, who police said was wanted for probation violation in addition to being sought for several other active warrants.
According to an SHPD news release, the arrest occurred after SHPD officers saw Platner and two other people, later identified as 31-year-old Hannah Williams, of Antioch, and 31-year-old Terrance Lewis, of Nashville, exit Platner's apartment on Commonwealth Drive.
Platner re-entered the apartment while Lewis and Williamson left in a black Nissan Frontier truck that police said is registered to Platner.
SHPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the truck fled, leading SHPD to terminate the pursuit which was then reinitiated by Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies when the truck fled from another attempted traffic stop in Thompson's Station.
According to a WCSO social media post, deputies found the truck abandoned on Danby Trace, as well as recovering a stolen gun in the area.
Law enforcement does not believe that either Williams or Lewis are still in the area, but they ask that anyone with information about their whereabouts call WCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.