The Spring Hill Police Department arrested a barricaded man on Sunday following a two-hour standoff.
According to an SHPD news release, police initially responded to a report of "suspicious activity" at a Helfrich Court home at 10:53 p.m., where they saw a man identified as Anthony Rendina inside of the home, who they said had felony arrest warrants.
"Rendina refused officers’ requests to exit the house. Rendina also stated that he had a firearm and threatened to harm himself," the news release reads.
SHPD's Special Response Team responded to the home where negotiators attempted to get Rendina to surrender.
When those negotiations failed, SRT officers used a "chemical agent" inside of the house and Rendina was arrested "without further incident."
Police said that Rendina was issued medical aid at the scene before he was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Rendina was then transported to the Williamson County Jail, but his charges and bond amount were not immediately available.
