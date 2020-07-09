Update (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department arrested 35-year-old Anthony Wayne Sheffield Jr. after they say he entered a home in the 700 block of Elm Street and shot a man during an altercation.
According to SHPD Public Information Officer Justin Whitwell, police responded to the home around 4:37 a.m. where they found the unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his lower torso.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and while his exact medical condition was not available Whitwell said that he was "in good condition."
Police recovered two firearms and said that they believe that the victim was able to shoot back at Sheffield, but Sheffield was not injured.
Whitwell said in a phone call that Sheffield fled the scene in a vehicle and was arrested without incident shortly after in the Burtonwood subdivision.
Sheffield is now facing one count of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Initially police believed that the shooting was connected to either a robbery or an attempted robbery but Whitwell said that they have not determined an exact motive at this time, although Whitwell did confirm that both Sheffield and the victim knew each other.
The incident took place in Maury County and Sheffield was arrested in Williamson County, and he is currently being held in the Maury County jail with a $150,000 bond. No court date has been set at this time.
Original Story:
The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that injured one person.
SHPD announced the detainment of 35-year-old Anthony Wayne Sheffield Jr., who they named as the suspect in an early morning shooting. However, according to Public Information Officer Justin Whitwell, Sheffield has not been charged or arrested.
According to a department Facebook post, the shooting happened on Elm Street during a robbery, which Whitwell said involved the shooter entering the victim’s home around 4:37 a.m.
The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries and the condition of the victim is not known at this time.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.