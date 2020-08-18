The Spring Hill Police Department arrested a man Monday who they say was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police say Zachary Godsy was arrested after fleeing from officers on Reserve Boulevard.
According to a SHPD news release, officers were dispatched to the Twice Daily's gas station on Reserve Boulevard after they were called about a man attempting to sell tools for gas money.
Police said that when the man, now identified as Godsy, parked the Volkswagen that he was driving at a pump and entered the station, police ran his license plate, which came back as stolen out of Missouri and registered to a different vehicle.
Officers approached Godsy, who they said fled on foot running behind the gas station before climbing over a fence and running toward Saturn Parkway.
Another SHPD officer was conducting a traffic stop on Saturn Parkway, which caused Godsy to turn back toward the Twice Daily where he was arrested.
The VIN check of the vehicle revealed that the vehicle was also reported stolen out of Missouri. Godsy was also in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Godsy was arrested and transported to the Maury County Jail on the following charges: resisting arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently held in the Maury County Jail on a $9,500 bond.
No photo, residency or age were available for Godsy, and no court date has been set.
